Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.47. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.