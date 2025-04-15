Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.47. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
