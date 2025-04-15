Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 186.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Hasbro worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $3,080,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

