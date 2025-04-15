Head to Head Contrast: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern California Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southern California Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.05%. Given Southern California Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern California Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 2.94% 8.97% 1.09% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $127.76 million 3.11 $5.43 million $0.19 64.53 Thomasville Bancshares $109.70 million 4.26 $33.55 million N/A N/A

Thomasville Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Southern California Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.