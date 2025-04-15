Head to Head Survey: Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) & Its Peers

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) is one of 1,073 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Contineum Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Contineum Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contineum Therapeutics N/A -49.92% -20.52% Contineum Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contineum Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Contineum Therapeutics Competitors 8461 22334 50534 1357 2.54

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Contineum Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Contineum Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 521.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 235.69%. Given Contineum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Contineum Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Contineum Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contineum Therapeutics $50.00 million $22.72 million -0.81 Contineum Therapeutics Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.73

Contineum Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Contineum Therapeutics. Contineum Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Contineum Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

