Head to Head Survey: Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) and Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) and Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sagimet Biosciences and Carisma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagimet Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Carisma Therapeutics 0 5 1 1 2.43

Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 841.18%. Carisma Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.93, indicating a potential upside of 802.48%. Given Sagimet Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sagimet Biosciences is more favorable than Carisma Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

87.9% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sagimet Biosciences has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sagimet Biosciences and Carisma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagimet Biosciences N/A -23.63% -22.91% Carisma Therapeutics -314.78% -957.20% -96.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sagimet Biosciences and Carisma Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagimet Biosciences $2.00 million 36.50 -$27.88 million ($1.43) -1.66 Carisma Therapeutics $19.63 million 0.45 -$86.88 million ($1.56) -0.14

Sagimet Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carisma Therapeutics. Sagimet Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carisma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sagimet Biosciences beats Carisma Therapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagimet Biosciences



Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis. It also develops TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of acne; and other oncology programs. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Carisma Therapeutics



Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

