Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and ServiceNow are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, research and development outcomes, and global health trends, making them a dynamic component of the investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.14. 33,590,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,202,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.10. 6,117,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.03.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $785.78. 2,102,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $875.51 and its 200-day moving average is $973.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

