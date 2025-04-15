Hilltop (HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $290.68 million for the quarter.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HTH opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilltop

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.