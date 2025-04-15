Hilltop (HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $290.68 million for the quarter.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hilltop Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:HTH opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
