Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $229.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $253.00 to $229.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

