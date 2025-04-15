Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

