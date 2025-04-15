IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $807.25 million for the quarter. IDEX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.450 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.650 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.10. IDEX has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

