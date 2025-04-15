Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Immunovant worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

IMVT stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.81. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,494.80. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $956,666. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

