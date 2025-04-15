InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,328 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of InMode worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $8,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,627 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 128,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 113.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 90,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of InMode by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 170,486 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

