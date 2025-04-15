Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVA

Innoviva Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,665,215.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,125,825 shares in the company, valued at $125,628,294.75. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.