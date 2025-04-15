Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.13 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.76. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

