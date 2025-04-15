iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.30% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.