iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

