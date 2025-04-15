iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,237,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,374.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 261,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 250,597 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,763,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 125,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

