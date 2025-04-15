iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 322.9% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $67.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

