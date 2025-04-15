ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 6,003.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

