JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Price Target to $10.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LUCK opened at $9.02 on Monday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -2,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In related news, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,981.68. This represents a 77.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Alan Young acquired 3,685 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,329.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,254.99. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $62,213. Corporate insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

