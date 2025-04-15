KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $71.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 73.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:KBH opened at $51.02 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
