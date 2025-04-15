KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $71.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 73.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $51.02 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

