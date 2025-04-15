Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

KVUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kenvue by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,989,000 after buying an additional 1,391,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after buying an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.