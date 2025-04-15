Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,056 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kforce were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $4,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kforce by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Kforce by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.21%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

