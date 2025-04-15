Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LWAY stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,607,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
