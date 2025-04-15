Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $235,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 955,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,471,398.73. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,251,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,075,643.66. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,867. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,607,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

