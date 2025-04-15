Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $530.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2,154.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

