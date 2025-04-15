Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Trading Down 5.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.
