Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MGIH opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Millennium Group International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

