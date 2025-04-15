Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Millennium Group International Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGIH opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Millennium Group International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.83.
About Millennium Group International
