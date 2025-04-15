Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NBR stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $274.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.