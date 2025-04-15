National Bankshares Downgrades InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.25.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,900.00%.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.
