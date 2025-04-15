Netflix (NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $5.74 per share and revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $931.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $958.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $887.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netflix stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

