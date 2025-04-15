Netflix (NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $5.74 per share and revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $931.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $958.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $887.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.
Insider Activity at Netflix
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netflix stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.