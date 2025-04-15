New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) & BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Head-To-Head Survey

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and New York Health Care”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.27 -$154.60 million ($0.12) -142.50 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Health Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpring Health Services.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BrightSpring Health Services and New York Health Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 9 0 2.90 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services -0.38% 4.16% 0.99% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats New York Health Care on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

