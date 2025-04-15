Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $7.75 to $4.75 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 146.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 608.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 84,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

