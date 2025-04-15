Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOK. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.