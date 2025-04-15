O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,903 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 60,841 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

