O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

