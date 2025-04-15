Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

