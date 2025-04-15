PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 19,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 6,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 8.83%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.