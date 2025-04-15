Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

