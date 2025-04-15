Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – April 13th

Get alerts:

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that invest in, develop, or utilize quantum computing technology and its related applications. These stocks represent investment opportunities in a cutting-edge field with the potential to revolutionize industries by solving complex problems beyond the capability of classical computers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 15,757,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,682,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. 2,670,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,606. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,356,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,632,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.41.

