Promising Technology Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, and Alphabet are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily engage in the research, development, and distribution of technology-driven products and services. These stocks typically include firms from sectors like software, hardware, semiconductors, and digital platforms, and they often experience rapid growth as well as volatility due to the fast-paced innovation inherent in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.93. 312,748,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,750,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,952,380. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,619,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.45. 23,826,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240,524. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.53. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,350,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.40. 57,828,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,549,346. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,590,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,345. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $176.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Recommended Stories