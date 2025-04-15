PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Up 13.6% – What’s Next?

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Free Report) rose 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.
About PropTech Investment Co. II
PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
