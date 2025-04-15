Q1 Earnings Estimate for Leslie’s Issued By William Blair

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.65 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $0.55 on Monday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

