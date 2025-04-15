Q1 Earnings Estimate for Leslie’s Issued By William Blair

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.
Leslie’s Price Performance
NASDAQ:LESL opened at $0.55 on Monday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.
Institutional Trading of Leslie’s
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
