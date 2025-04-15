Q1 EPS Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares Lowered by Analyst

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2027 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $68,986,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,211,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 190,449 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,643,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $39,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,968.15. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $408,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

