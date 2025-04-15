QCR (QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. QCR has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.58%.

In other news, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

