Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

