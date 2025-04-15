Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,073 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rapport Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rapport Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors 8461 22334 50534 1357 2.54

Rapport Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 231.98%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 235.83%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapport Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Rapport Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rapport Therapeutics N/A -$34.79 million -0.71 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.73

Rapport Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rapport Therapeutics. Rapport Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

