Raymond James Raises Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GBNXF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

