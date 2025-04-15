Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Reddit Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $98.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.58. Reddit has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,952,523.60. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,083,012.24. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 1,537,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

