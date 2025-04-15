Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

