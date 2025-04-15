Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Block stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

Block Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:XYZ opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 232,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,923,000 after acquiring an additional 133,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $10,779,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $111,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,604.82. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $317,846.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,806,092. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

XYZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.52.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

